Popular barbecue restaurant closing its Virginia-Highland location after 15 years

ATLANTA — A popular barbecue spot in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood will be closing its doors later this month.

DBA Barbecue will stop service at the restaurant off North Highland Avenue Northeast on Feb. 25, according to a social media post.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every person who has walked through our doors, shared a meal with us, and made us a part of your lives. It’s been an honor to call Virginia-Highland home, and we will forever cherish the relationships we’ve built with our neighbors,” the owners wrote in a statement.

“The neighborhood and our fans not only supported our business but also ensured the livelihood of our staff. Their care for our safety during the pandemic truly exemplified the strength of our community.”

DBA Barbecue first opened in 2009. The owners will still operate their catering business, the location in Chastain neighborhood and focus on its new venture DBA Tacos and BBQ opening in Clarkston.

The restaurant owners said they hope customers to continue supporting other small businesses in the neighborhood.

