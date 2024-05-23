Local

Police investigating man’s death at South Fulton apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff

South Fulton police cruiser The Mayor of South Fulton is speaking out and accusing city leaders and police of shutting down an Easter Egg Hunt to get back at him.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex in South Fulton.

Officers responded to a complex off Delano Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the complex. He has not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the man had gotten into a fight at the apartments the day before his death. Witnesses told police that the man had bruises, but also a history of drug abuse.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s cause of death.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Owner of rooming house makes court appearance for code violations after Channel 2 investigation

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read