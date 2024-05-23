Police investigating man’s death at South Fulton apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex in South Fulton.
Officers responded to a complex off Delano Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the complex. He has not been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say the man had gotten into a fight at the apartments the day before his death. Witnesses told police that the man had bruises, but also a history of drug abuse.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s cause of death.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 6-year-old dies days after I-75 crash that killed his brother, parents
- Gynecologist, 2 pharmacists, 10 drug dealers sentenced to prison in metro Atlanta pill mill bust
- Suspect in Alabama murder caught after wild high-speed chase down I-75 in Atlanta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group