Police investigating man’s death at South Fulton apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex in South Fulton.

Officers responded to a complex off Delano Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the complex. He has not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the man had gotten into a fight at the apartments the day before his death. Witnesses told police that the man had bruises, but also a history of drug abuse.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s cause of death.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Owner of rooming house makes court appearance for code violations after Channel 2 investigation

©2024 Cox Media Group