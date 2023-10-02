Police find human remains in woods while investigating report of homeless encampment

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify the remains of a person found in the woods in Glynn County.

On Friday, September 29 at around 2:37 p.m., Glynn County police officers responded to a call for assistance from the Glynn County school police in a wooded area near Habersham Street and Faith Avenue.

The property, which is owned by the Glynn County School Board, was being checked for a report of a homeless encampment.

While checking the area, Glynn County school police located the remains and contacted Glynn County police.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians searched the area and processed the scene.

The remains were sent to the GBI laboratory for identification.

Anyone who has information about the case is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645.

