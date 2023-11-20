Plains residents react to the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — It was a quiet Sunday along Main Street and Rosalynn Carter Trail in Plains, Georgia after the news spread of the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen met some people on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., who were out and wanted to share their stories about Carter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jarrod Burton, lifelong resident, was a child when he first met Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

“They’d come through the neighborhood on their bicycles. We’d ride along with them when we were young. They were good people,” said Burton.

Harry Carson is also a longtime resident who had a moment to share about the Carters.

“Oh yeah. They’d come around and shake hands with everybody,” said Carson.

He said his heart goes out to them.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born and raised in Plains.

She was valedictorian of Plains High School and she married James Earl Carter Junior in 1946.

RELATED STORIES:

She is a mother of four children, and the wife of former president Jimmy Carter.

She died Sunday afternoon after it was announced that she was placed in hospice care Friday.

“I’m sorry for their loss. They lost a good person. She was respected around here in Plains,” said Carson.

The Carter Center said in its announcement that Rosalynn died peacefully, with family by her side.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Ambassador Andrew Young remembers former first lady Rosalynn Carter

©2023 Cox Media Group