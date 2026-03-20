Pilot lands plane without landing gear at metro Atlanta airport

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were unharmed after a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft made an emergency landing without its landing gear at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport on Friday.

The emergency landing occurred after the pilot reported a landing gear malfunction while approaching the airport.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue said emergency agencies responded to the scene “and stood ready as the pilot skillfully brought the aircraft down on the runway.”

The coordinated effort between the pilot and first responders resulted in a safe outcome with no injuries or fire reported at the scene.

Public safety personnel from multiple Paulding County agencies were dispatched to the airport to await the aircraft’s arrival.

Despite the friction of the gearless landing, no fire occurred during or after the aircraft came to a halt.

Both occupants onboard the aircraft were able to exit the plane without assistance.

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