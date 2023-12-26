Paulding County mother dies in structure fire, officials say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County mother died in a structure fire earlier this month, according to fire officials.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue officials said the fire happened on Dec. 12th at around 4 p.m. at a home on Heritage Way in Dallas, Georgia.

A teenage son had arrived home from school to a house full of smoke. The son tried to enter the home but was pushed out by heavy smoke and heat, according to officials.

Fire officials arrived shortly after and entered the home, knocking down the fire in the kitchen. Officials said they could not reach upstairs where the mother was trapped.

Eventually, firefighters found the 46-year-old woman unconscious in her bedroom where they performed CPR and other life-saving efforts.

She was then taken to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

“We are very sad for the loss of life that occurred at this house fire. Something of this nature is tragic any time of year, especially during the Christmas season,” Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said. Despite heroic efforts by Paulding Firefighters and our partners from the Sheriff’s Office, the fire resulted in the death of one of our citizens, and our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband and son. Despite the terrible outcome, I’m proud of the professional public safety personnel here in Paulding County who regularly risk their lives to save others.”

