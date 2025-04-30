Paulding County deputies want help finding 88-year-old missing man with dementia

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.
Jerry Delano Shelton was last seen on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. on Sunset Drive in Dallas, Georgia.
He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 250 lbs, has blue eyes, and short gray hair.
He may be driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra.
If you see him, please contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3010 or call 911.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Video of fight involving teacher at DeKalb school being used in investigation
- Multiple people detained after shots fired inside Cobb County business
- Young Thug says ‘he’s too big for jail’ as he talks about life after incarceration, new music
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group