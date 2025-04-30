Paulding County deputies want help finding 88-year-old missing man with dementia

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.

Jerry Delano Shelton was last seen on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. on Sunset Drive in Dallas, Georgia.

He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 250 lbs, has blue eyes, and short gray hair.

He may be driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra.

If you see him, please contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3010 or call 911.

