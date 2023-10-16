18-year-old went to look at a dirt bike for sale. Paulding deputies say he shot and killed the owner

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting a Paulding County man over a dirt bike purchase and escaping in a ride-share service.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre in the death of 41-year-old Joshua Swink.
Deputies say that Vega-Aguirre went to Swink’s home off Shenandoah Drive on Saturday afternoon to purchase the bike he saw for sale online. Vega-Aguirre and Swink got into an argument and that is when deputies believe the 18-year-old shot the 41-year-old man.
Swink died from his injuries. Vega-Aguirre ran from the scene.
Deputies learned that the 18-year-old got a ride from a ride-share service. They spotted the car, stopped it from leaving Paulding County and took Vega-Aguirre into custody.
He remains in the Paulding County Jail with no bond on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
