18-year-old went to look at a dirt bike for sale. Paulding deputies say he shot and killed the owner

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting a Paulding County man over a dirt bike purchase and escaping in a ride-share service.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre in the death of 41-year-old Joshua Swink.

Deputies say that Vega-Aguirre went to Swink’s home off Shenandoah Drive on Saturday afternoon to purchase the bike he saw for sale online. Vega-Aguirre and Swink got into an argument and that is when deputies believe the 18-year-old shot the 41-year-old man.

Swink died from his injuries. Vega-Aguirre ran from the scene.

Deputies learned that the 18-year-old got a ride from a ride-share service. They spotted the car, stopped it from leaving Paulding County and took Vega-Aguirre into custody.

He remains in the Paulding County Jail with no bond on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

