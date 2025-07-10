Local

Paul McCartney will perform for 2 nights at State Farm Arena

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Paul McCartney
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Paul McCartney decided it’s time to “get back” to Atlanta.

The music legend and former “The Beatles” member announced he will bring his “Got Back 2025: The Tour Continues” shows to State Farm Arena.

McCartney will perform two nights on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Tickets will go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m., but you can register here for a presale that will begin July 15 at 10 a.m.

This will be McCartney’s first North American tour since 2022, but his first show at State Farm Arena in 2014.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the tour dates.

PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK 2025

  • September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena​
  • October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium​
  • October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater​
  • October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field​
  • October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center​
  • October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium​
  • October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center​
  • October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center​
  • November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena​
  • November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena​
  • November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle​
  • November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena​
  • November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena​
  • November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center​
  • November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre​
  • November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre​
  • November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum​
  • November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center​
  • November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center​

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read