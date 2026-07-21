Part of major route through Forsyth County completely closed all week

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Many drivers take the same routes every day. But not Tuesday.

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“Yeah! It’s very confusing,” one driver yelled to Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

It’s travel on one of Forsyth County’s busiest roads. McGinnis Ferry Road.

“I’m trying to get home,” Tony Tadic exclaimed.

An entire section from Brookwood and Jones Bridge Roads to Sargent road is completely closed.

“We don’t want to close the road down entirely unless we absolutely have to,” Forsyth County Director of Capital Projects John Jefferson said. This is one of those times. Installation of a huge storm drain pipe that is 6 feet across. A major part of the 2-point-4 mile, $50-million dollar project to widen this strip of McGinnis Ferry from 2 lanes to 4.

Detours are now in place to get around it, each a couple of miles and 10 to 15 minute’s worth. Some drivers used to taking the same routes every day, are getting a little frustrated. “It’s a pretty big pain! You guys have a good day,” one driver told Channel 2.

County officials say if the weather gets in the way this week, the shutdown may have to push into next week. The project will be finished in a few months shy of 3 years.

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