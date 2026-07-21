Atlanta road to have lane closures through end of week for repaving project

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced a new traffic pattern was coming to Ford Street, though it’s only temporary.

The change in the number of open lanes started Monday to accommodate work crews repaving the section of Ford Street between Spring Avenue and its dead end.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., only one lane will be open at a time on Ford Street, with the schedule continuing through Friday evening.

While lanes will be open to drivers during the closure, they will shift, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

There will be officers and traffic flaggers on-site to help direct drivers.

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