Part of busy Atlanta road shut down for fire department investigation

The Atlanta Fire Department has shut down a stretch of a busy northwest Atlanta road for an investigation.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Marietta Blvd on Wednesday morning after they received reports of smoke coming from one of the commercial buildings in the area.

“A hazardous materials response has been requested as crews investigate. No injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area,” the department says.

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