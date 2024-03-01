Parents on edge after stabbing, gun found on campus at 2 Gwinnett schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate incidents led to two arrests and one student seriously injured in Gwinnett County this week.

Channel 2′s Gwinett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson talked to parents, who said there is a lot to be concerned about.

A student at Brookwood High School was stabbed on Thursday. Another student was arrested. On Tuesday, staff at South Gwinnett High School found a gun that a student brought to a bathroom.

D.A. Williams is a South Gwinnett High School parent and the school’s PTSO president. He said he is alarmed, but relieved the gun was found during a bathroom check.

“We’re living in an environment that glorifies violence,” Williams said. “(Discovering the gun) was devastating. And at the same time, it lets us know and let me know how much more work that we have to do.”

According to district data, the gun at South Gwinnett was the second gun found on campus this school year.

Last year, a district spokesperson said 13 guns were found on campus.

“It is great to see the numbers are going down, but we want no guns in our schools,” Williams said.

Both students are facing criminal charges and the district said weapons on campus will not be tolerated.

For parents like Williams, he said the solutions have to start at home.

“We ask ourselves, ‘Where did he get the gun from? Who knew about the gun? How come the parents knew about it? How come they didn’t know about it?’ That’s very unsettling,” Williams said.

An extra police presence was at Brookwood High School Friday along with counseling resources.

The names and ages of the students arrested have not been released.

