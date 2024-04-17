Paraprofessional at Georgia school arrested, accused of sexual assault, GBI says

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a north Georgia school has been arrested after they were accused of sexual assault.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged 27-year-old Keenan Anderson of Bowersville on Thursday.

The GBI said Hartwell police investigated Anderson in connection to a child abuse incident that happened when Anderson was working at Hart County High School.

He has resigned from the school.

Anderson remains in Hart County Jail.

Anderson is being charged with one count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, two counts of criminal attempt of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and one count of tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the district for comment.

