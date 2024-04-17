Ozzie Albies placed on injured list with broken toe, latest injury to hit Braves

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves will be without its All-Star second baseman for at least a few games.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Braves officially placed Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list and called up infielder David Fletcher from the Gwinnett Stripers.

Albies left Monday’s 6-1 win in Houston after he was hit by a pitch on his right foot in the second inning. The team later confirmed that Albies broke his right big toe.

“Normally, when stuff like this happens, three or four innings in, it goes away,” Albies said. “This one stayed, so I was like, ‘Uh, it’s not feeling right.’ I didn’t expect it to be broken.”

Manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t realize Albies had broken his toe but saw how uncomfortable he looked.

“The good thing is that it’s not a surgical thing,” Snitker said.

Snitker said Albies is hard to replace, but he has confidence in other guys on the roster stepping up.

The Braves have dealt with quite the injury bug less than month into the season.

On Opening Day, catcher Sean Murphy strained his oblique and hasn’t played since. During the team’s home opener, ace Spencer Strider left the game early with discomfort in his elbow.

The team later confirmed that Strider suffered a ulnar collateral ligament. Strider later had surgery to repair the tear, ending his 2024 season early.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

