Over 60 Georgia colleges, universities waive application fees in March

ATLANTA — High school seniors in Georgia can apply to more than 60 colleges and universities for free during the month of March.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission partnered with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and private institutions to provide application fee waivers to graduating students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This marks the ninth time the commission has promoted application fee waivers since the initiative began in 2022. The program is part of an ongoing effort to help students pursue higher education with the lowest possible out-of-pocket costs.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the initiative helps graduating seniors visualize a career path within Georgia.

“We want every Georgia student to know there is a path to a great future here in their home state,” Kemp said.

He noted that removing these fees makes it easier for students to find a match and prepare for their careers.

Students can access these waivers through the GEORGIA MATCH dashboard on the GAfutures.org portal.

For participating independent colleges, students may apply directly to the institutions. There is no limit on the number of schools a senior may apply to using these waivers. The application fees will vary.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Student Finance Commission President Chris Green encouraged students to use the available online resources to reduce their educational costs.

“Georgia high school seniors should go to GAfutures.org and take advantage of having their application fees waived,” Green said.

Students who claim their spot at a college or university using the GEORGIA MATCH dashboard will have their application fees waived automatically. The commission maintains the full list of more than 60 participating schools and specific waiver instructions on its website.

The commission also provides regional outreach representatives to assist students with the application process.

Seniors interested in learning more about scholarships, grants or the GEORGIA MATCH program can connect with a representative through the GAfutures website.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group