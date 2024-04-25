Oconee County sees ‘decline’ of water supply, causing low to no water pressure, officials say

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Oconee water officials say the county is currently experiencing low to no water pressure.
Channel 2 Action News has learned field crews from the county’s water Resources Department and staff at Bear Creek Reservoir are “working diligently to establish the cause of the decline” in the county’s water supply.
Officials said there are still groundwater wells in use to supplement the water supply in Oconee County, and that they are getting additional water from Clarke and Barrow counties as a backup while the work is underway.
Work is being done to restore service as quickly and efficiently as possible, according to the county.
