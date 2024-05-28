NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Coweta County on Memorial Day

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado made a brief touchdown during strong storms on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 mph. It started near Payton and Boone roads in the northwest portion of the county at 8:23 a.m. It stayed on the ground for roughly two minutes and 3.48 miles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz was there to guide you through the tornado warning on Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crews were later in the area surveying the damage. The tornado left multiple trees down on homes and power lines. No one was hurt.

Roswell fire sparked by lightning destroys home

©2024 Cox Media Group