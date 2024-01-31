North Georgia school evacuated over smell of gas

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens County school officials have moved students and staff out of Pickens Junior High after people complained about a smell of gas in the building.

The district said in a post on social media they have moved everyone to a safe location while crews assess the situation.

The district said it put out updates about the situation as they become available.

