North Georgia school evacuated over smell of gas

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens County school officials have moved students and staff out of Pickens Junior High after people complained about a smell of gas in the building.
The district said in a post on social media they have moved everyone to a safe location while crews assess the situation.
The district said it put out updates about the situation as they become available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Stepmother arrested on murder charges after ‘suspicious death’ of 8-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
- Woman high on meth crashes stolen ambulance into tree, hits worker with metal rod, Ga. deputies say
- Family says police dropped the ball after man froze to death at Clayton County bus shelter
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group