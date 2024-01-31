Local

North Georgia school evacuated over smell of gas

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Pickens County school officials have moved students and staff out of Pickens Junior High after people complained about a smell of gas in the building.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens County school officials have moved students and staff out of Pickens Junior High after people complained about a smell of gas in the building.

The district said in a post on social media they have moved everyone to a safe location while crews assess the situation.

The district said it put out updates about the situation as they become available.

