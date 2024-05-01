‘You got me, bro:’ Driver gets away from Sandy Springs police once, but couldn’t do it twice

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man tried to get away from police in Sandy Springs, but wasn’t able to outrun them.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, police tried pulling over a black Chevrolet Camaro, but the driver sped off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers eventually spotted the car again as it tried to leave an apartment complex.

Dash and body camera video show a patrol car crashing into the Camaro to stop it from leaving.

As the driver, who was later identified as Dedrick Cardel Hartsfield, got out of the car and began repeating, “You got me, bro,” as he was getting on the ground and being handcuffed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators later learned the car had been reported stolen.

Hartsfield was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, removal of motor vehicle identification number and attempting to misrepresent tag.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman says she is still badly shaken after crashing into black bear on GA 400 Woman says she is still badly shaken after crashing into black bear on GA 400

©2023 Cox Media Group