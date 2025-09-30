WSB-TV to stream Sandy Springs mayoral forum in partnership with Rough Draft Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — WSB-TV and Rough Draft Atlanta partner to host a mayoral forum featuring candidates for Sandy Springs Mayor.

The one-hour forum streams October 9 at 8 p.m. exclusively on WSB Now, wsbtv.com and the WSB-TV News App. It will also be available on demand the next day on wsbtv.com.

“Channel 2 is committed to keeping Georgians informed on important issues impacting local communities,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “We are proud to partner with Rough Draft Atlanta to discuss issues facing the City of Sandy Springs and its residents. It’s crucial to make sure local voters hear directly from the candidates so they can make an informed decision on election day.”

Channel 2 Anchor Jorge Estevez will moderate the forum which includes Andy Bauman, Dontaye Carter, Rusty Paul and Jody Reichel.

Candidate questions will come from Channel 2 Action News and Rough Draft reporters. The public is invited to submit questions using this link. Questions will be accepted through October 3, 2025.

“The mayoral race in Sandy Springs is the most interesting election in the state this year,” said Keith Pepper, Publisher of Rough Draft Atlanta. “Rough Draft is proud to work with WSB-TV to bring this candidate forum to the widest possible audience. These types of partnerships between local media organizations help all of us thrive.”

WHO: Jorge Estevez & Candidates for Sandy Springs Mayor

WHAT: Sandy Springs Mayoral Forum

WHEN: October 9 through 17, 2025, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Streaming on WSB Now, WSB-TV News App & wsbtv.com

