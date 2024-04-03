Woman says suspicious man picking up trash chased after her at Sandy Springs apartments

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are asking for your help to identify a suspicious person accused of chasing after a woman in Sandy Springs.

Doorbell camera video shows him picking up trash at an apartment complex off Greyfield Lane, but neighbors say he doesn’t work there.

“Right outside those bushes right there, and when I saw him, I knew I didn’t have much time,” the woman told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Those moments are still top of mind for a Sandy Springs resident after she says a man in a hoodie and gloves emerged from the bushes.

“At first, he was walking slowly, kinda creeping towards me, and then we made eye contact with him, then he just started darting towards me,” she said. “I got to the door and slammed it and locked it.”

The woman, who does not want to be identified because she fears for her safety, says a man was caught on a neighbor’s Ring camera picking up the trash. No one remembers him as part of the trash crew.

“The person at the trash company said we never seen him before we don’t know who this is picking up the trash,” the woman said.

The complex says they do not know if the man in the video is an employee or not. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

As for the woman, she is happy she is safe, but what happened means she cannot rest easy — even at home.

“I have to know that I have to be vigilant, I have to keep watching myself so I can be safe,” she said.

The complex sent a note out to all residents asking them to be on the lookout for the man. Residents told Channel 2 Action News they’re concerned about the gate outside, which they say has been left open for months.

