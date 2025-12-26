Watch: Officers conduct PIT maneuvers in metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are staying busy during the holiday season, with officers responding to multiple calls and chasing down suspects in the metro area.

Sandy Springs police say officers conducted two pursuits over the past couple of days.

Both chases ended safely after officers used PIT maneuvers to stop the drivers and make the arrests.

Department leaders say these outcomes come down to training, communication and teamwork.

Police didn’t offer further details on the arrests.

