Sandy Springs Education Force hosts annual Lightning Run 5K/10K

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Education Force will sponsor its annual Lightning Run 5K/10K on Oct. 25 to turn steps into funds for a cause.

The race, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, starts at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, for the 10K. The 5K start follows 10 minutes later at 7:55 a.m., according to a news release

The start and finish lines will be at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, Sandy Springs.

“Every runner, walker, and cheerleader helps spark brighter futures for our students,” said SSEF Executive Director Irene Schweiger, according to the release. “The Lightning 5K/10K is an incredible way for the entire community to come together, get active, and give back.”

Proceeds directly support Sandy Springs Education Force programs designed to make a lasting difference for local students. The release said that the nonprofit support group offers after-school enrichment, STEAM initiatives, mentoring, reading programs, and college and career readiness resources.

