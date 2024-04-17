Roswell renovates historic Town Square Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell debuted its new additions to its Town Square Park on Tuesday.

Originally built in 1839, the square has long been a popular gathering spot for events in the city.

On Tuesday, city officials. including Mayor Kurt Wilson, who welcomed the new improvements with a ribbon-cutting.

The renovations included new fences, lighting for the park’s fountain, benches, tables and a new greenspace.

The cost of the project was $582,230.98, according to the city.

Money to fund the project came from its 2023 city budget.

