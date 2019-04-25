Police clear Roswell bank after suspicious package scare

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Roswell Police Department have cleared a bank after a suspicious package scare.
According to police, bank employees at the SunTrust Bank at 616 Holcomb Bridge Road arrived around 9 a.m. and saw a suspicious man placing a backpack in the deposit box.
The man was taken into custody.
Authorities opened the backpack and determined it was not dangerous.
