Police clear Roswell bank after suspicious package scare

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Roswell Police Department have cleared a bank after a suspicious package scare.

    According to police, bank employees at the SunTrust Bank at 616 Holcomb Bridge Road arrived around 9 a.m. and saw a suspicious man placing a backpack in the deposit box.

    The man was taken into custody. 

    Authorities opened the backpack and determined it was not dangerous. 

