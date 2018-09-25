Piano teacher may have abused hundreds of kids, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Police believe a local piano teacher may have sexually abused "hundreds" of his students over three decades of teaching.
Channel 2 Action News first reported on Troy Palmer's arrest earlier this month at his home in north Fulton County.
Two victims came forward over the summer with stories about the abuse they suffered during Palmer's lessons. Since his arrest, more victims have contacted police.
How police say he committed the abuse with parents a few feet away, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
BREAKING: #Roswell piano teacher indicted by a #Fulton grand jury on aggravated child molestation charges. Starting at 4, why police believe Troy Palmer abused hundreds of kids for decades. pic.twitter.com/zLdWDG6FEI— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) September 25, 2018
