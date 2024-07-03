New restaurant district coming to Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell is poised to have another restaurant and retail hub, about a mile and a half north of the Canton Street restaurant district. City council members unanimously voted to create a new restaurant district at Crabapple Road and Crossville Road. That means patrons can leave restaurants with alcoholic beverages in the designated area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The site is currently an office park of brick buildings dating to the late 1980s. A development team plans to renovate the buildings and bring in restaurants, stores and offices.

“It’s just an opportunity to expand a little bit further than Canton Street,” Roswell City Council member Christine Hall told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “It is just another area that we’re looking at expanding the economic opportunities in Roswell.”

Dreamcatchers Investment Group owns the property, and Partners Development Group is redeveloping it. Dan Marinko, the Vice President of Operations for Partners Development Group, said the team “aims to bring a family-friendly mixed-use destination to the heart of Roswell.”

He said the plans call for transforming 2.65 acres of office space into 24,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

“The project will feature ample indoor and outdoor dining and retail experiences that will be centered around 7,500 square feet of vibrant and active green space,” Marinko said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The project will tear out the parking lot and replace it with a synthetic turf lawn to provide communal green space.

“It gives residents another option, another location,” Hall said. “It’s going to be family-friendly, so with the green space in the middle, they’ll have opportunities to have activities with the children.”

David Read, who owns the Canton Street Farmers Market, said the city needs another dining destination like Canton Street.

“To expand the restaurant district, I think so,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of restaurants – a lot of good restaurants – here on Canton Street. It’s a very small section of the street that they’re on. I think it would be good to expand it a little bit.”

Marinko said construction is set to begin this fall and the development is expected to open by late spring or early summer of 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 young brothers went to a birthday party. Now, 1 is dead and 1 is critically injured

©2024 Cox Media Group