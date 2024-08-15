New express lanes on GA 400 will ease traffic without costing taxpayers a dime, GDOT says

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has unveiled a plan to build express lanes along GA 400, running from the North Springs MARTA Station north into Forsyth County, just past McFarland Parkway.

More than 250,000 cars travel daily on the busy GA 400, and GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry projects that this number will increase significantly.

“We see about 270,000 cars a day on State Route 400, and we know in the future that’s going to be about 350,000 cars a day,” McMurry said.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was the only reporter there on Thursday as GDOT unveiled the plans, which include creating north and southbound express lanes.

A unique funding method will not impact taxpayers. A group of private developers will shoulder the $4.6 billion construction cost and pay the state an additional $4 billion upfront.

They will also maintain and operate GA 400 for 50 years, keeping all the revenue generated by the Peach Pass user fees during this period.

The entire project could take six years to complete, with a projected finish date in 2031.

Godslove Iserhein, who lives in Roswell, told Elliot that she drives GA 400 daily.

“During rush hour, you get the normal traffic, typical Atlanta, but the problem is at times, it’s overwhelming,” Iserhein said.

While he is uncertain if express lanes are needed now, he agrees they may be necessary in the future and supports the funding plan.

“It might be a good idea at the end of the day,” Iserhein said.

The project will also incorporate MARTA bus rapid transit lines and stations, aiming to enhance transportation options along the heavily traveled corridor.

