Milton reaches ‘Gold’ status among metro Atlanta Green Communities

MILTON, Ga. — Milton has achieved “Gold” status in the Green Communities program, a reflection of the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The Atlanta Regional Commission announced this prestigious award on Wednesday afternoon.

Milton previously received “Silver” status in 2021. The city said its successful application is part of a multi-faceted effort to reduce its environmental footprint and invest in sustainable practices.

The Atlanta Regional Commission evaluates local governments every five years for the Green Communities program, assessing them across 10 categories such as water efficiency, energy audits and recycling initiatives.

Milton scored points for conducting energy audits across all city facilities, implementing various recycling programs and developing its “Greenprint” greenspace plan.

Milton has received recognition for its commitment to urban ecological practices, including being designated as a Tree City USA and a Community Wildlife Habitat. The city said these designations reflect the city’s dedication to maintaining green spaces and supporting local wildlife.

Public Works Director Sara Leaders emphasized the importance of sustainable initiatives, stating, “Smart, sensible sustainable projects, practices and policies serve our citizens well in the short- and long-term. It’s not always easy but it is important – which is why the City has worked diligently on such initiatives and why this Gold recognition is really worth celebrating.”

Milton’s initiatives also include enhancing traffic signal synchronization to reduce congestion and extensive public communication regarding sustainability.

Looking forward, Milton plans to continue its sustainability initiatives with upcoming recycling events and public education campaigns regarding environmental practices. The city said it is poised to build on its Gold recognition with further projects aimed at promoting smart growth and enhancing community engagement.

Nine communities were awarded at the recent ceremony in Atlanta, highlighting the collaborative effort among local governments to foster better environmental policies:

City of Atlanta – Recertified Platinum

City of Avondale Estates – Certified Bronze (new Green Community)

Cobb County – Recertified Platinum

Douglas County – Recertified Silver

City of Mableton – Certified Silver (new Green Community)

City of Milton – Recertified Gold

City of Norcross – Recertified Platinum

City of Roswell – Recertified Platinum

City of Woodstock – Recertified Gold

