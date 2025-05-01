Johns Creek police looking for person seen on video trying to open car doors

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Families in a Johns Creek neighborhood are sharing surveillance video that shows a person they say is trying to break into cars.

Surveillance video footage shows a person with their hoodie up and the bottom half of their face covered with a mask, walking into driveways and checking to see if vehicles are unlocked.

Another video shows the same person trying to open the door of another car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Make sure that people understand that some of the things they took a relaxed attitude in the past, they need to be a little more safety-conscious now,” George Miller, who lives in Abberley Township, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “Make sure your doors are locked, make sure your cars are locked, make sure there aren’t any valuables in your vehicles. The other thing I would recommend - get security cameras.”

Police said the suspect is wanted for breaking into two vehicles and attempting to break into two others.

If you know anything about this suspect, you could earn a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group