Georgia Power working to restore power from ice, downed trees

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power utility crews worked Sunday to get the lights back on for customers sitting in the dark during the ice storm.

Channel 2’s Cory James reported on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. that crews had been working for some time on Twin Branch Road in Sandy Springs.

Georgia Power says they may be out here for a while.

They worked around a tree that collapsed and blocked the road.

Brian Monaghan stood outside watching them work to restore power on his street.

“The power has been flickering all morning and then it suddenly went out,” he said.

It went out after a pine tree snapped and collapsed on a power line during the storm. Those lines were left hanging in the middle of the road, forcing crews to block it off.

Chris Price was home when it happened around 2 p.m.

“It comes with the territory of living in this neighborhood and it being older,” he said.

Utility crews have been spending hours out in the rain and cold trying to get it repaired.

At one point, they said they would have to get additional equipment.

Georgia Power says while Saturday night panned out well, a new day brought new calls.

“We have crews kind of stationed throughout, but it’s kind of a challenge with the ice getting to the damage,” said Amanda Sowells with Georgia Power. “But we’re working around the clock, and we have a team of 10,000 team members working, so we’re prepared to restore the power.”

