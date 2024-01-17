Fallen tree blocks road, knocks out power to over 100 homes in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews worked to restore power in North Fulton County on Wednesday after a tree fell and damaged power lines in Sandy Springs.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was on Glen Errol Road near Mount Vernon Highway Wednesday afternoon where the road was still blocked off while workers cleared the mess.
When the tree fell Tuesday night it knocked out power lines and power poles, causing more than a hundred homes to lose power.
Crews worked overnight to restore power and remove the tree from the lines and the road.
As of Wednesday afternoon, only about three dozen homes were still without power.
