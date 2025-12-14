‘Cherished longtime volunteer’ for Georgia GOP, pro-life activist dies

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was among those expressing his condolences after the death of a conservative activist and leader in Republican and pro-life causes.

Claire Bartlett, executive director of Georgia Life Alliance, died Saturday, the organization revealed in a social media post.

Bartlett was a leader in the Georgia and Fulton County Republican Party, and was also founder of Fulton County Republican Women.

Georgia Life Alliance said she dedicated her final years “to building a culture of life in Georgia,” said the Georgia Life Alliance.

Kemp said of Bartlett’s death, “We could not be more grateful for her support, passion, and leadership. She will be truly missed.”

Josh McKoon, the chair of the Georgia Republican Party, said in a social media post that Bartlett had been diagnosed with brain cancer and “fought a courageous and unyielding battle ... facing every setback with the same indomitable spirit that defined her life.”

He also called her “a cherished longtime volunteer and leader in the Fulton County Republican Party.”

Before joining the Georgia Life Alliance, she was a staffer for U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk for eight years.

Bartlett lived in Roswell with her husband, Darrell, and had recently become a grandparent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group