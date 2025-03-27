Caught speeding in Sandy Springs? You will now get fined in these school zones

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones will have to start paying a fine. But state lawmakers debate possibly banning them all together.

Speed cameras became active outside outside Riverwoods International Charter and North Springs High Schools. But so far, police have only given out warnings to drivers.

Starting Thursday, it’s a $75 fine for the first offense and $125 after that. Some drivers and lawmakers don’t like it.

During drop-off and pick-up times, drivers have to slow down to 25 mph on Dalrymple Road. For the rest of the day when school is in, the speed limit is 35 mph. The speed cameras will catch anyone going 11 mph or more over the speed limit.

One driver that Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with said his son and wife both got tickets in nearby Roswell. But he questions the need and the timing of the cameras across the North Fulton area.

“If it was all about the safety, the machines would have worked properly when they’re supposed to work,” Jim Levy said.

The City of Sandy Springs said the cameras are needed to slow down traffic and make it safer for both students and parents walking and driving.

Officials said it’s not about creating extra revenue.

“All of the money collected from these will go directly back into public safety and law enforcement initiatives,” police said.

But some state lawmakers want to do away with all school zone cameras across the state. A bill could still come to a vote before the final day of the Georgia legislation on April 4.

Another driver told Gehlbach that the cameras may slow some down, but sees only one real deterrent.

“Because if you really had safety in mind, you’d just put cops…put a police presence. If I see a cop, I’m going to slow down,” Blas Tortorelli said.

Any violation caught on the speed cameras are reviewed by a police officer. Unlike other cities, Sandy Springs will ticket the entire day when the flashing school zone signs are on.

