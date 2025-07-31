Bulloch Hall in Roswell invites kids to hands-on history event

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell invites children to explore history through hands-on kitchen activities as part of History Seek Saturdays: Exploring the Kitchen at Bulloch Hall.

This event, free and open to the public, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is designed for children ages 6-11.

The event is presented by Roswell’s Historic House Museums and the City of Roswell.

The hands-on history event allows participants to handle historical kitchen tools, roll dough, cut cookies and try ironing as it was done in the mid-19th century.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event offers children a chance to discover the uses of various objects in Bulloch Hall’s kitchen. Participants can complete other kitchen chores, describing their materials, shapes, sizes and weights.

Children will be encouraged to imagine performing these jobs and consider how difficult they might have been, comparing them to modern-day equivalents.

In addition to kitchen activities, attendees can tour the historic house and explore the grounds of Bulloch Hall at 180 Bulloch Ave.

The home built in 1839 is noteworthy as the home of Maj. James Stephens Bulloch, one of Roswell’s first settlers and the maternal grandfather of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th U.S. president. It was here on Dec. 22, 1853, that Roosevelt’s parents married.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group