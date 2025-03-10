American Idol premiere: 2 metro Atlanta singers earn tickets to Hollywood

ATLANTA — “American Idol” season 23 premiered Sunday night on Channel 2 and two hopefuls from metro Atlanta have already earned their ticket to Hollywood.

Baylee Littrell from Alpharetta and Slater Nalley from Atlanta earned a unanimous yes from Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and the newest judge and Idol champion Carrie Underwood.

Littrell performed an original song with his dad, Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, watching in the wings.

“I love the song. And that’s a risk too when people come in singing their own songs. That was great. You went there emotionally and I think you can go very far in this competition,” Underwood said.

The two also sang a mini-duet for the panel.

Nalley performed a song using a poem his teacher Michelle Davis wrote in memory of her son Carter. The 17-year-old and another teen, Natalie Henderson, were shot and killed behind a Publix in Roswell in 2016.

Michelle Davis gave Nalley permission to take her poem and convert them into lyrics and melody. The Idol producers invited Nalley to audition in Nashville.

Davis watched as her student brought all the judges to tears.

“Sometimes you don’t have to vote,” Richie said with an automatic ticket for Nalley to Hollywood.

How far will Baylee and Slater make it? Episodes of ‘American Idol’ air every Sunday at 8 p.m.

