Alpharetta sweetens pot for new officers with $20K bonus

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta announced on April 30 a new hiring incentive of up to $20,000 for experienced, Peace Officer Standards and Training Council certified police officers. This initiative aims to attract top-tier law enforcement professionals to strengthen the Alpharetta Police Department.

This program specifically targets lateral transfers.

Alpharetta PD said it offers the sign-on bonus in addition to competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits and opportunities for career advancement.

The Alpharetta Police Department said it provides a modern policing environment supported by state-of-the-art resources, a leadership-driven culture and a strong emphasis on officer wellness and development.

Trent Lindgren stated, “Our focus is building a department grounded in professionalism, innovation and strong community partnerships. We are looking for experienced officers who want to make an impact, grow as leaders and help shape the future of policing in Alpharetta.”

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply and learn more about career opportunities here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group