No. 3 Georgia baseball wins Athens regional, returns to Super Regionals

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 3 Georgia went undefeated this weekend to win the Athens regional and return to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2024.

The Bulldogs defeated Liberty University, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon behind home runs from Tre Phelps and Michael O’Shaughnessy and RBI from Rylan Lujo and Ryan Wynn.

Caden Aoki earned the win in the regional final.

The Bulldogs will now host the winner of the Starkville regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. Phelps will have to miss Game 1 after he was ejected for his home run celebration.

Game times and ticket information for the Super Regionals will be released later.

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