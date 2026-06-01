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No. 3 Georgia baseball wins Athens regional, returns to Super Regionals

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgia's game against Western Carolina at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 3 Georgia went undefeated this weekend to win the Athens regional and return to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2024.

The Bulldogs defeated Liberty University, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon behind home runs from Tre Phelps and Michael O’Shaughnessy and RBI from Rylan Lujo and Ryan Wynn.

Caden Aoki earned the win in the regional final.

The Bulldogs will now host the winner of the Starkville regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. Phelps will have to miss Game 1 after he was ejected for his home run celebration.

Game times and ticket information for the Super Regionals will be released later.

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