No. 2 Georgia Tech launches 7 home runs in 22-5 win over UIC in regional opener

ATLANTA — To anyone else, winning a baseball game 22-5 with seven home runs seems a lot.

That’s just another game for No. 2 Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the University of Illinois-Chicago in the opening game of the NCAA Baseball Atlanta Regional on Friday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech showed why it’s far and away the best offense in the country. Sophomore outfielder Alex Hernandez is a big part of it and he was the centerpiece with three home runs, including a grand slam. He finished with nine RBI.

Of course, Vahn Lackey had to get in on the action, too. The junior catcher knocked a 456-foot home run over the tree line.

The No. 2 Yellow Jackets advance to the winner’s bracket and will play the winner of the Citadel versus Oklahoma.

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