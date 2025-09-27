No. 16 Georgia Tech completes comeback in OT to stay undefeated

No. 16 Georgia Tech battled back from down 17 points to force overtime and defeat Wake Forest on the road Saturday.

Quarterback Haynes King scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Wake Forest scored on the next possession, but Clayton Powell-Lee intercepted the two-point conversion attempt to seal the win for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season. They now enter a bye week before hosting Virginia Tech at home on Oct. 11.

We’ll have reaction to Saturday’s biggest games TONIGHT on SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show following Georgia vs Alabama.

I can’t believe Wake Forest went for two and get picked off.

Georgia Tech holds on to win 30-29 in OT.

They improve to 5-0.

That’s a huge win for Ga Tech to over come adversity and come back to win.

Something special brewing for the Yellow Jackets this year.

#gojackets — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 27, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group