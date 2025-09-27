Local

No. 16 Georgia Tech completes comeback in OT to stay undefeated

No. 16 Georgia Tech battled back from down 17 points to force overtime and defeat Wake Forest on the road Saturday.

Quarterback Haynes King scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Wake Forest scored on the next possession, but Clayton Powell-Lee intercepted the two-point conversion attempt to seal the win for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season. They now enter a bye week before hosting Virginia Tech at home on Oct. 11.

