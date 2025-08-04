Responders carry people from flooding apartments in Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Covington after a housing complex in flooded, prompting the evacuation of 25 apartments.

A nearby lake overflowed its banks following heavy rain Sunday morning, inundating the area with three to four feet of water.

Everyone was concerned that the rising flood water could pose a danger to residents, so they decided it was best to evacuate.

The housing complex is located on Turner Street near Nixon Circle. Covington Police provided pictures showing residents being carried to safety by first responders.

No one was hurt during the evacuation, and residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. Management reported minimal flooding damage to the apartments.

Other neighborhoods in Covington also experienced flooding. A viewer sent Channel 2 video footage showing fast-moving water on Alcovy Road near the Covington Housing Authority.

Residents are advised to stay alert as the possibility of more flooding remains Monday. Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

