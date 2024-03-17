Officials work to identify body found off roadway in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a body found off the roadway.

Deputies say someone called 911, around 8:47 p.m. on Friday to report the body off the roadway on Covington Bypass Road and Highway 36.

However, after further investigation, deputies later found a body off the roadway on Flat Shoals Road in Covington.

The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and proper identification.

At this time, deputies do not suspect any foul play.

