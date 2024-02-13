Newton County man suffering from mental illness missing for over a week

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County man dealing with mental illness has been missing for over a week.

Brandon Wayne Herd, 29, left his home in Oxford, Georgia on Feb. 3.

He has not answered his phone or text messages from his family.

His family filed a missing person report on Feb. 12 and said he had gone missing previously and was located in Florida.

He suffers from mental illness issues.

His family said they are concerned about his mental stability and previous statements he’s made about suicide.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 678-625-1400.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

