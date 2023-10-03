Newton County Board of Education names sole finalist for superintendent

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a unanimous decision, the Newton County Board of Education has approved Dr. Duke Bradley, III as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent for the Newton County School System.

Samantha Fuhrey, the previous superintendent, retired in June.

Bradley would take over the role of superintendent pending board approval following a mandatory 15-day waiting period.

“I’m just humbled beyond measure,” said Dr. Bradley after the meeting. “I think it is very clear that this Board of Education had a very clear design on what it was that they wanted in a superintendent. I’m just hopeful that I can meet their expectations and I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the community over the next several weeks and months.”

Bradley received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Morehouse College in 1998, followed by a Master of Arts in Teaching from Brown University in 1999.

Next, he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the John Marshall Law School in Athens and later added a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Before moving into district leadership, Bradley spent a decade as a school principal.

