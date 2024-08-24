Man hospitalized with ‘major injuries’ after Newton County deputies shot him, GBI confirms

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after Newton County deputies shot him early Saturday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a woman called 911 to a home on Barshay Drive around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a safety concern in her home.

When they got there, they found 34-year-old John Cortez Biles, who had several warrants for his arrest. He went out the back door of the house and pulled out a gun, according to the GBI.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says Biles pointed the gun at one of the deputies and was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with “major” injuries.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

This is at least the fourth incident where officers or deputies in metro Atlanta were either shot or fired their weapons in the last week.

Last Saturday, Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was ambushed and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

On Tuesday morning, Carroll County Investigator Taylor Bristow was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Friday night.

On Friday afternoon, Gwinnett County officers were called to a teenager having a mental episode. After 17-year-old Brayden Hemphill charged at officers with a knife, he was shot and killed, according to the GBI.

