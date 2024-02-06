Man coaxed into selling shoes from online buyer ends up with gun in his face, Newton deputies say

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County deputies are searching for those responsible for robbing a man they said was trying to sell a pair of shoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Sunday in the area of Crestfield Circle and Chandler Field Drive in Covington.

The investigation revealed that the 20-year-old victim was supposed to meet with a person who he had spoken with online, to sell a pair of shoes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the victim met the suspects at a home on Chandler Field Drive. The suspects then approached the victim wearing dark clothing and masks.

Newton County deputies said when the victim tried to finish the sale from inside his car, the suspects pointed a gun at him, which led him to quickly drive off.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators said then shot at the victim’s car, causing him victim to crash along a woodline between two homes.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Small business owner says thieves have stolen her dream, closes shop due to repeat break-ins

©2023 Cox Media Group