Man caught on camera taking a few swings at Zaxby’s drive-thru sign, Covington police say

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are searching for a man who damaged the drive-thru sign at a Zaxby’s.

Surveillance video from Feb. 8 shows a man walk up to the Zaxby’s on Turner Lake Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, the man walks up to the sign and punches it three times, causing pieces to fall off.

He then can be seen walking off like nothing happened.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the last month, police have not been able to determine who he is and are hoping someone may recognize him.

Anyone who knows who the man in the video may be should call Covington police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I had to go:’ Douglas utility worker caught urinating in homeowner’s front yard

©2023 Cox Media Group