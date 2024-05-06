Inmate who escaped from Newton County hospital spotted in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police, deputies, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers continue their search for an inmate who escaped from a hospital on Saturday in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office released an update Sunday afternoon stating there was a confirmed sighting of Kendrick Hurst, 34, near City Pond Road in Covington.

He was wearing what appeared to be a red durag, no shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Hurst escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

He was arrested on April 28 and charged with making terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.

He is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, and has a lip piercing and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

