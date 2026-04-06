Deputies charge man after shots fired near multiple metro Atlanta homes, at people nearby

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces charges for firing a gun toward people and houses in metro Atlanta.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Lavarous Cosby, 41 of Covington, was charged after he opened fire toward multiple homes and residents on March 30.

Cosby was walking along Spring Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. when he started to fire.

Deputies said Cosby also entered one of the homes and property damage was reported.

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No one was injured during the incident.

Cosby was taken into custody on April 4. facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and damage to property, jail records show.

Here are Cosby’s charges:

5 counts felony aggravated assault

3 counts felony criminal damage to property, 2nd degree

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor

1st degree burglary, felony

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, misdemeanor

Jail records indicate Cosby was not awarded bond.

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